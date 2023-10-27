TOWN OF LAURENS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police at Oneonta are asking the public for assistance in locating an individual who stole a work truck.

According to police, a work truck was taken without permission from Barney and Sons Well Drilling, located on County Highway 10 in the town of Laurens. Police believe it was stolen sometime late Tuesday evening or early Wednesday morning.

Tropers located the work truck belonging to Barney and Sons Well Drilling unoccupied on October 26 on a dirt road in the town of Sidney.

Anyone who knows the person that took the truck or saw someone operating the truck pictured below is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400.