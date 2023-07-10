TOWN OF CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police are searching for three individuals linked to an ongoing fraud case across Central New York Walmarts.

On July 8, associates from the Cortlandville Walmart filed a complaint to the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office after a skimming device was discovered on a credit card machine. The device was found placed on top of the actual credit card scanner to mimic the reader. Throughout the beginning of the month, various Walmarts across the region have faced a similar issue. The three suspects in the Cortlandville case are believed to be the same individuals involved in the other cases as well.

Walmart associates are warning customers who recently shopped at the store to monitor their credit card charges.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have further information about this incident, please contact Sergeant Brendan L’Hommedieu at (607)758-5540.