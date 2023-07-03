TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police are attempting to identify a man after he stole over $700 worth of items from the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Upper Front Street in Chenango.

On June 29th, the man entered the store, placed the goods into shopping bags, and left without paying. He fled to an unknown location on foot. Larceny charges are pending.

Anyone who can help identify the man is encouraged to contact the Broome County Sheriff’s Office at 607-778-1911 and reference case #23-14268.