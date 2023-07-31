ONEONTA, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police are asking the public for information on a couple seen shoplifting at an Oneonta Walmart.

On July 27 around noon, a man and woman were seen leaving the Walmart after stealing items worth over $1,100. The couple selected items throughout the store, removed the packaging off of some, and walked through a closed register aisle before exiting. They were seen leaving in a dark colored sedan with New York State license plates.

Anyone with information about this couple is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400 reference case 11539096.