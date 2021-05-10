Police report illegal gas-powered bicycles on roadways

JOHNSON CITY – The Johnson City Police Department is asking people to not operate gas-powered bicycles on the roadways.

Authorities have seen an increase of illegal home-made gas-powered motorized bicycles on the streets.

They are illegal to drive on public roads, and police have seen an increase in crashes involving them.

JCPD says any bicycle with a motor becomes a “motor vehicle” and is subject to all motor vehicle laws.

Meaning the operator must have a license and the vehicle must be registered and insured.

New York State Laws only allow bicycles with motors to be operated on streets with a speed limit of 35 miles per hour.