Police release identity of man killed in Bainbridge garbage fire

BINGHAMTON, NY – New York State Police released the identity of a man that was killed in a garage fire last Friday.

The victim was identified as 87 year-old Lloyd Darling of Bainbridge.

The fire was reported by people passing by on County Highway 38 at around 3:30 PM on Friday.

One person attempted to douse the flames with fire extinguishers, along with a trooper who used his issued extinguisher to put out the main fire inside of the garage.

Guilford, Bainbridge and Sidney Fire Departments responded and put the remaining fire out.

The Chenango Fire Bureau responded to the scene to investigate, which does not appear to be suspicious, however, the incident remains under investigation.