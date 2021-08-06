Police reform rallies across the state

NEW YORK STATE – Local activists are set to speak out against the legislative proposals in cities throughout New York State.

Saying that current proposals fail to address violence and racism in policing, activist groups here in Binghamton, as well as others in Albany, Rochester, Syracuse, Oneonta, Saratoga, & Ithaca are set to protest in rallies throughout the state tomorrow.

They say local organizations and many residents of color seeking the demilitarization of law enforcement were excluded from developing legislative plans throughout the state, leading many to speak out against what they see as ineffective proposals following the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative.