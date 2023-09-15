BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local police have busted a store on Binghamton’s Southside for allegedly selling drugs and untaxed cigarettes.

Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force raided the Conklin Deli on Wednesday following a months-long investigation in partnership with the Scranton Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit.

Officers allegedly found over 28 pounds of illegal synthetic cannabis known as K-2. They also say they seized 149 cartons of cigarettes without a state tax stamp along with over $3,000 worth of drug and tax fraud proceeds.

SIU arrested the owner, 42-year-old Hameed Muhammed Al Saqqaf and charged him drug possession, drug sales and tax fraud.

Police also searched his apartment which is above the store.