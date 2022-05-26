ENDICOTT, NY – There’s police presence at all Union Endicott School District buildings Thursday following a threat posted to social media Wednesday.

In a call to parents, U-E Superintendent Nicole Wolfe said that a social media account had been hacked and 2 messages posted Wednesday threatening violence during lunch Thursday at the high school.



As a result, the school is closing its campus at lunch time and all high school students will stay in school.



Wolfe says there has been no information to corroborate the threats and that Endicott Police are investigating the situation.



Officers have been stationed at all U-E schools as a precaution.