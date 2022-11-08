ONEONTA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – New York State Police are looking to identify the following individuals in relation to a case that has been open since January.

On January 30th, a victim reported that their vehicle’s window was smashed while parked on Robinson Terrace in Stamford, New York.

Police also learned of a second victim who had a wallet taken from a vehicle that also had it’s window smashed on the same date at the same location.

In both instances, within a short time suspects were attempting the use the credit cards at the Walmart in Oneonta.

Some of the credit cards were declined, but they were able to make purchases on at least one of the stolen credit cards.

According to police, a similar incident using stolen credit cards also occurred in November of 2021.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New York State Police at 607-561-7400. Reference cases 10676071 and 10669957.