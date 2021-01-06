Police looking into murder of First Ward man

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Binghamton Police are investigating the murder of a First Ward man that occurred sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

60 year-old Anthony Cebula was found dead in his home at 1 Chelsea Square Monday evening.

Detectives say a relative found him on the second floor of the townhouse and that he died of physical trauma.

Police say they have a suspect in mind, who is still at large, and that the 2 men were acquaintances and this was not a random act.

They say the murderer also attempted to set fire to the home.

Cebula was a registered sex offender level 3 who spent time in prison for having sex with a 9 year-old girl.

Police did not say anything about a motive in the killing

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News