Police looking into murder of First Ward man

Binghamton Police are investigating the murder of a First Ward man that occurred sometime between Sunday evening and Monday afternoon.

60 year-old Anthony Cebula was found dead in his home at 1 Chelsea Square Monday evening.

Detectives say a relative found him on the second floor of the townhouse and that he died of physical trauma.

Police say they have a suspect in mind, who is still at large, and that the 2 men were acquaintances and this was not a random act.

They say the murderer also attempted to set fire to the home.

Cebula was a registered sex offender level 3 who spent time in prison for having sex with a 9 year-old girl.

Police did not say anything about a motive in the killing