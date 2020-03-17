Police looking into armed Binghamton robbery

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is looking into an armed robbery that occurred Sunday morning in Binghamton.

Police say the subject entered the Speedway convenience store at the corner of Main and Murray Streets at around 6:30, carrying what appears to be a handgun and demanding to speak to the clerk.

From surveillance photos, he appears to be a white man wearing a hoodie who used a cloth to cover part of his face.

He fled on foot, and was last seen heading east behind the Family Dollar at 56 Main Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Binghamton Police at 772-7080.