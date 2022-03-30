BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police department is looking for 3 women who allegedly stole over 200 dollars worth of soap from Walgreens.

Police say they responded to a call last Friday at 8:40 pm involving 3 heavy set African American women in the Walgreens on Pennsylvania Ave.

The women allegedly stole 240 dollars worth of Dove brand soap, and fled in an unknown direction.

The first woman has blonde hair, a black shirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

The second has black hair, a black shirt with white stripes on the arm, black sweatpants and pink crocs.

The third has brown hair, pink sweatpants, a pink sweatshirt and pink crocs.

Police are asking anyone who knows these women to call them at 772 7080.