ENDICOTT, NY – Endicott police are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that took place on Monday afternoon.

Police say they are looking for a man who entered the convenience store at 112 S. Nanticoke Ave at 1:55 on Monday.

They say the suspect had a mask over his head and face and took money and other merchandise.

Police think he was wearing a white glove on his right hand and an orange one on his left.

While robbing the store, he displayed a knife.

He fled the store on a bicycle and could have changed his clothes following the robbery.

Anyone with information should call 607-785-3341.