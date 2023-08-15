TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) New York State Police at Binghamton are looking to identify the man below after he was accused of theft at a local grocery store.

On July 27 at around 11:37 a.m., the man allegedly reached into the cart of an elderly woman and stole her wallet, which contained credit cards, while she was in the frozen section at the Weis on Upper Front Street.

The man is heavy-set and was seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored shorts, a hat, and sunglasses. He left the area in a small white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police at (607)561-7400, case 11538864.