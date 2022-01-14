ENDWELL, NY – State Police are looking for the public’s help after a scammer took money from an Endwell grandparent.

On November 17 of last year, the resident received a call from someone claiming to be her grandson. They said they were in the New York City area and in jail.

The caller said not to tell anyone they needed the money for bail.

Later, the same resident was contacted by someone claiming to be their grandson’s lawyer and would come to their home to collect the money.

A black man with short hair dressed in a long sleeve shirt and tie came around a few hours later. He was driving a Jeep Wrangler.

If you have any information about this case, please call 607-775-1241.