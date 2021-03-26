Police looking for Delaware County man who attempted to drive into cop

DELAWARE COUNTY – The New York State Police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to run over a police officer.

Police responded to a domestic incident in the Town of Halcott early Thursday morning, however the suspect, 29 year-old Bahji Green, fled the area before the troopers arrived.

Troopers in Delaware County saw Green in his vehicle and tried to initiate a traffic stop, but Green did not comply.

Roadblocks were later set up in the town of Hamden in order to catch Green.

Green then drove around the roadblock and at a police officer who then discharged his firearm.

There were no injuries, and police are still looking for Green.

He is about 6 feet tall, weights 145 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, last seen driving a Toyota minivan with NYS plate JBU7991.

Anyone with information should call the New York State Police at Catskill at (518)622-8600.