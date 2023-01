CORTLANDVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office is looking for three possible burglary suspects.

On January 11th, a burglary occurred at Real Deals Store located at 3650 State Route 281 in the Town of Cortlandville.

The sheriff’s office believes that the three individuals pictured may have been involved.

Those with any information are asked to call Investigator Sergeant Jones at 607-758-5537.