TOWN OF FENTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Yesterday, New York State Police responded to a report of a missing child in the Town of Chenango.

The child was a nonverbal 15-year-old boy with autism visiting family from the Syracuse area.

According to police, the boy had wandered from the family home unnoticed.

A missing child report was broadcasted by the New York State Police to all local law enforcement and the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Within 10 minutes of receiving the report, deputies located an individual matching the child’s description on West Service Road in the Town of Fenton.

The child was soaking wet, cold, and appeared to have fallen into the Chenango River.

He was cared for by deputies, evaluated by EMS, and eventually returned to his parents without any injuries.

Sheriff Fred Akshar said, “I’d like to commend our Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies for their immediate response and success in finding this missing child and returning him to his parents. A missing child is every parent’s nightmare, let alone when that child has autism or other disabilities. Our team could not be prouder of our deputies for providing a local family with relief and a happy reunion on Easter Sunday.”