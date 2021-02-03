Police investigating suspicious death in the City of Oswego

CITY OF OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oswego City Police Department and New York State Police are investigating a suspicious death in the City of Oswego.

On Tuesday around 2 p.m., the Oswego City Police Department was dispatched to a residence in the City of Oswego for a suspicious death.

Due to the circumstances surrounding the death, police said that information is being withheld pending further notifications and investigation.

The Oswego County Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is being assisted by the New York State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Police said that more information will be released as it becomes available.

To speak to an investigator, calls can be made to the Oswego Police Department at 315-342-8120. Callers can remain anonymous.