PORT CRANE – Neighbors are seeking information following a violent episode that took place last week in Port Crane.

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place last Wednesday at 343 Ballyhack Road.

Neighbors tell NewsChannel 34 that at around 9:30 P-M, 3 cars pulled up and people got out with baseball bats and guns.

They say they heard several gun shots.

The Sheriff’s Office says no one was injured, the investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made yet.