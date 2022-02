Endicott Police are investigating shots fired today in a parking lot behind Washington Avenue.



Police say the complaint came in at about 5 P-M in the area behind M and T Bank.



The suspects and target fled the scene before police arrived within minutes.



The suspects were last seen running across parking lots on Garfield Avenue toward Grant Avenue.



It is not known whether anyone was injured.



Endicott Police ask anyone with information or video of the incident to call 785-3341.