Police investigating series of robberies on South Side

BINGHAMTON, NY – Police are investigating some recent robberies on the South Side.

A series of robberies have occurred in the Saratoga Heights housing complex.

Police say victims are being lured to that area believing that they are going to purchase items they found on social media.

Suspects are meeting these victims then getting them to come inside the housing complex, where they are then robbed of their money.

Police are asking that anyone with information regarding these robberies that occurred at the Saratoga Heights contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division by calling 772-7080.