BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A house fire in the City of Binghamton claimed the lives of two people on Saturday in what police believe to be a domestic dispute.

The Binghamton Police responded to 56 Howard Avenue on August 19 at approximately 4:15 p.m., for a report of shots fired and smoke coming from the residence. Upon arrival, the fire was quickly put out by the Binghamton Fire Department and a man and woman were found inside with life-threatening injuries.

The two were transported to a local hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at (607)772-7080.