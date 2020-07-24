Police investigating home invasion in Waverly

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Waverly Police are investigating a reported home invasion and robbery at a home on Chemung Street in Waverly on July 23.

The elderly victim’s reported that on 7/23/2020 at 4:45 p.m., three males forced entry into the house and stole money.

The victims told police that the intruders had handguns and threaten to harm the victims.

A female suffered a head injury and is being treated at a local hospital for the injury.

Waverly Police are being assisted by the New York State Police Troop C Forensic Identification Unit.