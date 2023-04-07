TOWN OF CHENANGO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A woman has died following a motorcycle versus car crash in the Town of Chenango.

On Tuesday, April 4th, New York State Police responded to the area of Castle Creek Road at around 2:43 p.m.

A preliminary investigation determined that 31-year-old Joseph Portorsnok, of Binghamton, was turning left onto Castle Creek Road when he pulled in front of a motorcycle.

Police say the motorcycle driver, 20-year-old Kaitlynn Eaton of Castle Creek, was traveling north when she collided with Portorsnok.

Eaton died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.