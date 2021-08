TRIANGLE, NY – State Police are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 81 South in the Town of Triangle.

Around 6:15 Tuesday evening Troopers were dispatched to Triangle, where they located a black Kia Sedona with Missouri plates on its side and on fire near mile marker 26.

Police say there was not another vehicle involved, and at this time one person is confirmed dead.

Additionally, police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the NYS Police at 771-1241.