Police investigate shots fired incident in Johnson City home

JOHNSON CITY, NY – Johnson City police responded to a domestic incident on Sunday where a gun may have been fired.
Police visited the residence on Endicott Avenue where they located 26 year-old Ryan Button.
Button was detained by the officers, and a search warrant for the home was obtained.
Police reportedly found a high-capacity Zigna Sport Zoraki 9mm handgun, a 9mm blank gun, and a .22 rifle.
It was determined Button had fired one of the guns inside the residence towards the street.
He was taken to the Broome County Jail.