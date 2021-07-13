Police investigate shooting outside Saratoga Apartments

BINGHAMTON, NY – For the second time in a little more than a week, Binghamton Police have responded to a violent crime at Saratoga Apartments.

At 8 o’clock last night, police responded to a call about a man armed with a handgun at the housing project.

When they got there, they were told that several shots had been fired.

They discovered a male victim suffering from 3 gun shot wounds along Dewey Avenue, bordering the complex.

He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Police say the victim and his assailant know each other and that the shooting was not a random act.

Last week, detectives arrested a Binghamton man for allegedly stabbing a woman to death inside a Saratoga Apartment back on July 3rd.