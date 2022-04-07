BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, April 5.

At around 9:30 that evening, police were dispatched to 100 Roberts Street, building 1, for a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, police found six .45 caliber castings in the road.

At 10:00, more gunshots went off, as heard by an officer patrolling the Hazel Street and Clinton Street area. Accounts from several witnesses say that there were two vehicles involved, a dark Rav 4 and a dark sedan, both of which were going fast. The gunshots were heard in the area of Murrary and Leroy Street, Chaplin Street, North Street, Oak Street and Gerrard Ave.

The Rav 4 was located on Gerard Ave in the rear parking area of Botnick Chevrolet. All three occupants of the car fled, and police were able to catch up with a 17 year-old male who was taken into custody. Inside of the vehicle police found a 9mm Ruger hand gun and a .38 caliber revolver. After a search of the area where the suspects fled on foot, the officers also located a 9mm p80 ghost gun.

Police determined that a “roving gun battle” had taken place between the Rav 4 and the Sedan through the West Side of Binghamton. The incident also resulted in two uninvolved parked cars getting shot.

There were no injuries in the shooting.

Police believe this incident is related to the shots fired incident on Hazel Street on April 2. Police say those believed to be involved are juveniles who are known to police.