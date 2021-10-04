Police investigate officer involved shooting after Walton man allegedly points gun at him

WALTON, NY – The New York State Police and the Attorney General’s Office are investigating a shooting incident regarding a Village of Walton police officer.

Around 3:30 Monday morning, an officer from the Walton Police Department was dispatched to Griswold Street on a mental health call.

The officer spoke to the man in the residence, when he pointed what police believe was a gun at him.

The man followed the officer when he retreated, and ignored all orders to drop his weapon. The man allegedly pointed the gun again at the officer.

The officer then fired his own weapon and hit the man. He called for EMS and provided first aid to him, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.