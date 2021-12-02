Police investigate Main Street homicide

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are investigating a homicide on Main Street in a building between Edwards and Crandall Streets.

B-P-D set up crime scene tape between Horizons Federal Credit Union and the 5 Star Food Market.

Police then began surveying the area surrounding Main and Chestnut streets looking for a possible suspect.

The Binghamton Police Crime Scene Unit arrived on scene shortly after, entering the floors above the market.

Police activity caused Binghamton schools on the Westside to briefly go into lockout mode this morning.