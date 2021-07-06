Police investigate homicide at Saratoga Apartments

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton Police are investigating a homicide that took place early Saturday morning in a housing project on the city’s Southside.

Police were called to unit 2-20 at Saratoga Apartments at 1:47 AM for a report of a woman with multiple stab wounds.

Officers found 27 year-old Takecia Mitchell who was taken to a hospital and later died.

Detectives say they have a suspect who was known to the victim and that the stabbing was not a random act.

Anyone with information about Mitchell’s death is asked to call detectives at 772-7080.

