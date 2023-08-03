MIDDLETOWN, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Police are investigating a crash in the Town of Middletown that claimed the life of a woman and injured a man on Wednesday.

On August 2, shortly before 7 p.m., Delaware County 911 dispatched New York State Police at Margaretville to New Kingston Road after a report was made that two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle. It was also reported that the vehicle did not stop after the incident.

An investigation revealed that Middletown couple John Guidice, 68, and Joyce Guidice, 67, were struck by a vehicle while on the shoulder of the road near the 800-block of New Kingston Road. Several life-saving measures were performed at the scene in an attempt to save Joyce Guidice. Police efforts were unsuccessful, and she was pronounced deceased. John Guidice was transported to Margaretville Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Delaware County Sheriff’s Deputy located a vehicle approximately 10 miles away in the Town of Bovina that had damage to the front end and matched the vehicle that left the area. The driver was identified as a 70-year-old male from Staten Island. He was interviewed by New York State Police Investigators.

The investigation is on-going.