NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Niagara Falls police have identified Grand Island residents Kurt Villani, 53, and his wife, Monica Villani, 53, as the victims of Wednesday’s fatal crash at the Rainbow Bridge.

The crash, which took place just before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, shut down the four-vehicle bridges which cross the U.S. and Canada border in western New York and also left one border patrol officer with minor injuries. Three of the bridges re-opened Wednesday evening, while the Rainbow Bridge re-opened Thursday night around 6:30 p.m.

Video shows the car going at a high rate of speed before appearing to hit something, going airborne, and landing on a structure near the border inspection booths. The car then exploded, bursting into flames and killing both occupants.

Nexstar’s WIVB reports the incident remains under investigation and no further details, including a cause, have been released by police. New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday there was no indication the crash was an act of terrorism.

“The City of Niagara Falls would like to extend our sincere condolences to the families as they deal with this tragedy,” Niagara Falls police said in a statement.