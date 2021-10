WALTON, NY – New York State Police have identified the man who was shot and killed by a Walton police officer early yesterday morning.

66 year-old Paul Weeden died after police were called to his home on Griswold Street for a mental health check shortly before 3:30 A-M.

Police say Weeden pointed what looked like a gun at the officer and refused to drop it, prompting the shooting.

The State Attorney General’s Office is investigating the shooting along with the State Police.