Police have arrested a Binghamton man suspected of stealing a van from a church

21 year-old Skuyler Reynolds has been charged with burglary and grand larceny. On Saturday, he allegedly broke into First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, which is actually just inside Binghamton city limits, and then stole a van from its parking lot. Reynolds is also suspected of burglarizing multiple churches in Broome County. Binghamton Police say they recovered a variety of suspected stolen items inside his home on River Road.

Anyone with information can call Binghamton Police at 772-7080