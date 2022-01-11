BINGHAMTON, NY – Two were arrested after police found a significant amount of narcotics in a Binghamton home.

35 year-old Dustin Farrell and 44 year-old Kathleen Trynoski, both of Binghamton, were arrested after police found 75 grams of Methamphetamine, 2.7 grams of heroin, 50 tabs of LSD, 38 suboxone strips, drug packaging material and $500 in suspected drug sale proceeds in the home belonging to Farrell.

Both were remanded to the Broome County Sheriff’s Correctional Facility on Saturday.

They are both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia.