Police find cocaine, other drugs in vehicle driven by Vestal man

BINGHAMTON, NY -A Vestal man was arrested on Friday after police discovered drugs in his vehicle.

37 year-old David Wiggins of Vestal was stopped by police around 11 Friday night for a vehicle and traffic violation.

When police approached Wiggin’s vehicle and noticed drug residue and a scale used for drug packaging and sales.

Upon further searching the inside, police located methamphetamine, crack cocaine and 76 Clonazepam pills, which are a controlled substance.

Wiggins was remanded to the Broome County Jail.