Police continue to search for missing Dorchester Park kayaker

WHITNEY POINT – Police are searching for a man that went missing at the Whitney Point Reservoir Saturday.

57 year-old, James Jones went kayaking with another person at Dorchester Park Saturday afternoon.

Jones is originally from Louisiana but now works in the Pennsylvania area.

The New York State Police underwater recovery team has been out since Saturday looking for his body.

Multiple other departments came out over the weekend as well to help search, along with the aviation team.

A drone was utilized today.

Troop C Public Information Officer Aga Dembinska explains what happened.

“At some point they were kayaking in the water and they went to an area and he tipped his kayak and the person that was with him never saw him resurface. They were able to get and recover his kayak but could not locate him,” says Dembinska.

It was reported that Jones was not wearing a life jacket at the time his kayak flipped.

Deminska says that even though anyone over the age of 12 isn’t required to wear one, they must at least have one on the kayak.