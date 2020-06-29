Police continue to crack down on illegal fireworks

KIRKWOOD, NY – Local law enforcement is continuing its crackdown on a surge in the use of illegal fireworks in the run-up to the 4th of July.

Over the weekend, State Police on Interstate 81 in Kirkwood stopped a pair of vehicles for traffic infractions and found large quantities of fireworks that had been purchased in Pennsylvania.

Troopers seized over $2,000 worth of fireworks in one case and $900 worth in the other.

Binghamton Police also ticketed another resident for firing off fireworks on Saturday.