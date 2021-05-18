Police arrest woman with BOA four times over legal limit

ENDICOTT, NY – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office reported a weekend arrest of a woman whose blood alcohol level was four times over the legal limit.

Around 8 on Saturday night, police responded to a call in the Town of Union in the area of of Grant Street and Leona Avenue.

They found 37 year-old Colleen Brown in a 2016 Nissan Rogue parked on the side of the road.

Witnesses say they were able to get Brown to pull over.

Brown failed sobriety tests and ended up having a BOA of .33%.

She was issued two tickets.

