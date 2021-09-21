Police arrest two suspects in Broad Ave shooting incident

BINGHAMTON, NY – Yesterday evening, Binghamton Police investigated another shooting on the city’s Eastside and made a pair of arrests.

Police responded to 114 Broad Avenue for a reports of shots fired.

They later tracked down 28 year-old Alexander Pass of Conklin and charged him with petit larceny, as well as 36 year-old Charles Kibicho and arrested him for assault, menacing and several other charges.

Police say Kibicho assaulted the owner of the home and fired a shotgun round into the air.

Pass is accused of stealing the victim’s cell phone.