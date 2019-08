Binghamton Police say that last Saturday this man burglarized The First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City, which is actually within the City of Binghamton at 4 Floral Avenue. The suspect was seen riding an adult-sized tricycle to the church where he broke in and took the keys to a blue Kia Sedona van. He later packed his tricycle into the van and fled the scene. The suspect is described as thin with facial hair, and earrings.

Anyone with information is asked to call 772-7080.