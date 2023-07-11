ENDICOTT, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) Endicott officials are reacting a spike in murders in the village, three in the past month alone.

Chief of Police Pat Garey says the past month has been very unusual, especially since there had only been two homicides in the village over the past ten years. Antoine Loup was arrested after a shooting this past Saturday on Fillmore Avenue, Moelique Dawson was shot and killed on July 1 on Adams Avenue, and Jessica Picciano died suspiciously in early June on North Arthur Avenue. Garey says that in each instance, the victim and the suspect knew each other in one way or another. He says the public should be assured that there is no increased safety concern in the village.

“The victim and the suspect, have some sort of prior relationship. That may be through a third party, that may be a personal relationship among themselves, but, it’s not a random act,” said Garey.

The chief says that each homicide involved an argument or disagreement that escalated to a deadly level. The investigations are ongoing, and the department urges anyone with any information to contact the detectives at (607) 757-2479.