BINGAHMTON, NY – A performance of a classic Irish dramedy is resuming after a 2 year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

The Summer Savoyards are bringing back their production of Playboy of the Western World.

The local theater company that’s best known for producing Gilbert and Sullivan musicals each summer has started staging plays as fundraisers during their off-season.

The Playboy of the Western World is about a fugitive who visits a small rugged town in western Ireland and livens things up.

Jessica Pullis plays Widow Quin.

Pullis has sung with Summer Savoyards since she was 14.

She says she enjoys the opportunity to flex her acting muscles.

“We’re kind of calling this a dark romantic comedy. It’s really nice to do the comedic aspects of the show but also my character gets to have a few dramatic pieces as well,” says Pullis.

“I think there’s something very human about the main character, who thinks she has her life all sorted out and is ready to enter adulthood and get married, and this young stranger comes in and all of a sudden all of her plans are upended because he is something she has never seen before. He is exciting,” says Director Mary Donnelly.

Performances of The Playboy of the Western World are tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30 with a Sunday matinee at 2:30.

Tickets are $25 and there will be food and drink for sale, including a special show cocktail dubbed Pegeen’s Punch.

You can purchase tickets at CiderMillStage.com or at the door.