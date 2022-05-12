BINGHAMTON, NY – A new play written by a Chenango Forks native is premiering online this evening.

“Everything Feels Like the End of the World” was written by Julia Marie Black and filmed on the stage at the Phelps Mansion Museum.

The play was originally planned to be performed live back in January but transitioned to digital streaming with the emergence of the omicron variant.

The dark comedy centers around an angel named Angie and a demon named Devon who fight over a human soul.

Black, who portrays Angie, took up playwriting during the pandemic when performing opportunities were limited.

She says the subjects of mental health and depression are not always addressed in an authentic way.

“It felt like I was being preached to or given a PSA instead of talking about these issues like real people having conversations. I also really like exploring the more fantasy aspects of storytelling. Combining both the real and the imaginary is really important to me with this particular show,” she said.

The streaming production will debut tonight at 7 and be available online through May 22nd.

The cost is 16 dollars per device and reservations can be made at http://DontTellAmyProductions.com.

A portion of the proceeds will support the Phelps Mansion and Women of Substance, a domestic violence shelter in New York City.