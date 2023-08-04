BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Broome-County based construction company is giving back to seniors in the community through a free contest.

Platinum Roofing and Construction is asking for help identifying a local senior citizen or veteran deserving of an all-expenses paid new roof. If you or someone you know is a candidate for the contest, founder and owner Joushua Harrington is inviting you to submit your name, phone number, email address, and a small paragraph on why you or the nominee should be chosen for the roof. Applications can be submitted through the Platinum Roofing and Construction Facebook page. If you do not have access to Facebook, you can reach the company’s email at platinumroofingny@gmail.com. The deadline to enter is August 15.

Harrington is a veteran of the United States Army and says that along with his craftsmanship, integrity, and value while serving his customers, giving back is key to the mission of his company.

“I have a passion for our community and helping others as well as providing quality work at an honest price. It is an honor to give back to the area where I got my start through providing a roof to a senior citizen or fellow veteran in need. I hope this is the beginning of many contests and opportunities we will have to give back to Broome County and greater Upstate New York,” said Harrington.

Platinum Roofing was founded by Harrington in 2009 and serves the Greater Upstate New York Area including Broome County, Syracuse and Ithaca. For more information, visit platinumroofingnewyork.com.