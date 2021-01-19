Plans underway for 2021 Mac and Cheese Fest

BINGHAMTON, NY – One of Binghamton’s most popular festivals has found a way to go on in 2021.

The Binghamton Philharmonic’s 6th annual Mac and Cheese Fest will take place on February 18th.

However, this year, the festival goes to drive-through only.

On the day of the event, those who purchase tickets will drive up to the Forum Theatre for their orders, which will include sample dishes from each of the restaurants.

This year, there are no formal judges, so along with the food, you’ll get information on how to vote online for each category, including a new Kids’ Choice.

There will also be a new Chef’s Choice category, with each chef casting their own votes.

At 8 PM, the B-P-O will do a Facebook Live event announcing the winners.

Executive Director Paul Cienniwa says he feels the fundraiser fits, as mac and cheese was a favorite dish of Beethoven’s.

“It’s a great way for the Philharmonic organization to connect with our community, it’s a way for us to connect with our restaurants, and its a way for us to bring a really fun event in the middle of the winter, and at the same time spread the mission of the Binghamton Philharmonic which is to build community through the power of music,” says Cienniwa.

Or, in this case, the power of mac and cheese.

Those looking to participate will need to get their tickets in advance.

They are $15 apiece and can be purchased at Bingmacfest.com or by calling 723-3931.