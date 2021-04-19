Plans in the works to build second Canal Plaza apartment building

BINGHAMTON, NY – A new affordable housing complex on Binghamton’s Northside filled up so fast that developers are making plans to build a second one.

Canal Plaza opened on State Street on October 1st of last year and all 48 units were occupied by the end of November.

The rents are geared to low and moderate income residents and the tenants are diverse, with some seniors, some families and many who work during the day.

The project features high quality construction, appliances, connectivity and is fully accessible.

There’s a library, community room with full kitchen, computer lab, laundry, secure playground, site manager and each unit has its own balcony.

Canal Plaza was developed by the Binghamton Housing Authority after years of planning.

B-H-A Executive Director Elaine Miller says low-income residents deserve the dignity that comes from having a modern, decent place to live.

“They’re happy that they’re in a place that has security. We took a lot of measures to ensure that people are secure here. They can actually afford the rent. And it’s a much nicer, newer place than where many of them were living before,” says Miller.

Miller says plans have begun to build a Canal Plaza 2 in the vacant lot next door with another 48 units and commercial space on the first floor.

The current building houses the Greater Good Grocery, B-H-A’s executive offices and case managers from Catholic Charities.

Miller says she hopes the development is a catalyst for further revitalization of the Northside.

There is currently a waiting list of 250 people for Canal Plaza.